Winston Churchill High School in Potomac File photo

A threat by a student who attended Winston Churchill High School in Potomac to “allegedly” shoot up the school was found not to be credible, according to Montgomery County police.

Police posted on Twitter on Monday that they were “aware of a social media” threat toward the school, and that they had investigated and “determined there is no credible threat.”

Police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that the student had “allegedly” threatened to shoot up the school. The threat was brought to the attention of an administrator, who contacted police, she said.

The student is currently out of state and will not be returning to Churchill for the remainder of the school year, Goff said.

Churchill Principal John Taylor wrote in a letter to families Monday that individual students and staff members have “been the target of online threats that have been shared widely across social media.” He did not provide additional details.

“Once administration was informed of these statements we immediately worked with the Montgomery County Police who investigated and determined that the student involved is not in the area and that there is NO immediate credible threat,” he wrote.

The alleged threat toward Churchill comes a week after a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com