Student has ‘serious injury’ from ‘incident’ at Magruder High, police say

Montgomery County police responded to Col. Zadok Magruder High School on Friday for an incident that resulted in one student being taken to a hospital. Photo by Caitlynn Peetz

A student was injured in an “incident” at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood on Friday and was taken to the hospital, according to Montgomery County police

Police posted a message on Twitter on Friday afternoon that they were “investigating an incident” at the school, but did not include additional information about what happened or the student’s condition.

Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the student was taken to a hospital with a “serious injury.” She did not elaborate.

Chris Cram, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Friday that there was a “serious situation,” but did not elaborate and declined to comment further.

The school was placed in lockdown.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.

