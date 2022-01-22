Student at Wheaton High allegedly took BB gun to school

A student at Wheaton High School allegedly took a BB gun to school, according to the school system and Montgomery County police.

School security and administrators searched a student in response to an “unrelated disciplinary matter” Friday morning and found a BB gun in their backpack, Principal Joshua Munsey wrote in a letter to Wheaton parents.

County police were called “out of an abundance of caution” and police are “aware of the situation,” Munsey wrote.

Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, did not provide additional information beyond what was in the letter.

Munsey wrote in his letter that any student who brings a weapon or replica weapon is subject to discipline outlined in the student code of conduct.

“All students have the right to a school environment that is safe, positive, and respectful in order to promote student learning and this instance shows the importance of students and staff working together to help promote safety,” he wrote.

