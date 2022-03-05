Source of fire, explosion at apartment building still under investigation, fire chief says

The rubble and remants of 2405 Lyttonsville Road, where an explosion and fire happened Thursday morning. Photos by Steve Bohnel

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Saturday that a cut gas line in the basement might have led to an explosion and fire at an apartment building, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The fire and explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Friendly Garden Apartments complex on Lyttonsville Road in the Silver Spring area. It leveled that building entirely, with only one wall still standing.

Fourteen people were injured, including three with serious injuries, authorities have said. Goldstein said Saturday that of the 14 people, seven were still hospitalized.

All of the residents of the building that exploded have been accounted for, according to Goldstein. The explosion and fire displaced about 225 residents throughout the entire complex.

Goldstein said on Friday morning that a maintenance worker was in the building at the time of the explosion, working on a plumbing problem. He said later said that officials were looking into whether that was connected to the cut gas pipe.

Goldstein reiterated on Saturday that even though investigators found a cut gas pipe in the basement, they still are determining what the source of the ignition could be.

That could be multiple things, he said, such as pilot lights, smokers, battery drills, windings inside corded or cordless equipment and other materials.

“The cut gas line may contribute to the incident, but that’s not the source of the ignition. … The cut pipe is one of the current theories and part of the investigation,” Goldstein said.

“You have a source of ignition, you have the contributing factors to the fire. … We’re still working to determine a source of ignition,” he said. “And until [investigators] have completed their work through the rubble pile and have completed what we call … ‘origin and cause’ work, we won’t be able to say what is the origin and the source of ignition.”

On Friday, Goldstein said a search dog had an “alert” on a pile of rubble, at the front, left-hand corner of the building, then on a similar area around lunchtime. He said in an interview Saturday that by the end of Friday, two dogs had stopped “alerting” in those areas.

“Now that the dogs have stopped alerting and we have scoured through the debris on the front and the left side of the building, we are increasing our confidence that there is nobody in the debris, or nobody injured in the debris,” Goldstein said.

Elrich considering legislation on gas lines, utility infrastructure

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in an interview Saturday that he is considering drafting legislation that would require gas lines and other utilities and infrastructure to be more clearly marked in open spaces in apartment buildings.

Elrich said he is checking that he has the authority for that legislation, or whether it needs to be considered at the state level. He said he wants to ensure that it is “impossible” for a maintenance worker to confuse cutting a gas line for a water line, or something else.

Goldstein said building codes — either the International Building Code or local county code — already require a “pipe marking scheme, or a pipe marking standard” to clearly determine what is a gas pipe, a water pipe, a waste pipe, an electrical pipe or others.

He said he would need to see Elrich’s proposal, but agrees that it’s important that pipes are clearly labeled.

“It is a value to any [first] responder or building occupant to be able to clearly see the pipes marked,” Goldstein said.

