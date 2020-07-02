Sixth man charged in May killing of Glenmont man
Five from Silver Spring were arrested on June 5
Jose Luis Lainez-Martinez
Photo from Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have charged a sixth man with being involved in the killing of a Glenmont man in May.
Jose Luis Lainez-Martinez, 26, of Adelphi, was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos on May 26, police wrote in a press release on Thursday.
Police have said that Medrano-Campos was shot around 7 a.m. near where he lived in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle. Officers said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He later died at the scene.
Police said Thursday that detectives obtained warrants for six people charging them with first-degree murder, including Lainez-Martinez. The other five were arrested on June 5.
They are:
- Carlos Andres Orellana, 21
• Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, 19
• Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19
• Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20
• Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, 21
Lainez-Martinez is due to appear in court Aug. 28. Attorney information was not listed Thursday morning.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com