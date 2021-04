A single-vehicle crash killed one person in Fairland early Monday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Police posted on Twitter on Monday that the vehicle crashed near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Briggs Chaney Road just before 5:30 a.m.

The one person in the vehicle died.

Police did not identify the victim or provide any additional details.

This story will be updated.

