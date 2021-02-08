Silver Spring woman accused of kidnapping daughter is taken into custody in Georgia

A Silver Spring woman accused of kidnapping her daughter has been taken into custody after authorities found the two in Georgia, Montgomery County police said on Monday.

Police said in December that 35-year-old Ashley Spicer was wanted for kidnapping her 9-year-old daughter Israel “Kali” Burks. Police said at the time that Spicer had been living with her daughter in Silver Spring, but at some point, she moved without telling Burks’s father.

Burks’s father has full custody of her, police have said.

Spicer and her daughter were reported missing on Oct. 2. The last time they were seen together was Aug. 30 in the Bethesda area, police said.

On Feb. 2, police issued an updated press release stating that investigators think Spicer had been in Richmond, Va., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tennessee in “recent months.”

Police said in an updated press release on Monday that Spicer and Burks were found in Atlanta, and Spicer was taken into custody. Burks was reunited with her father, police said.

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a Montgomery County police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat Monday afternoon that Spicer was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department and awaits extradition to Montgomery County.

There is an outstanding warrant charging her with parental abduction, Innocenti said.

