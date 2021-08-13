Montgomery County police have charged a teenager with fatally shooting a man in Wheaton this week.

Erik Aguilar, 19, of Silver Spring, is accused of killing 25-year-old Marvin Alexander Mendoza on Tuesday, police said in a press release on Friday.

Officers got a call about a shooting just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Blueridge Ave., police said. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found multiple pieces of “ballistic evidence” at the scene, according to charging documents. Documents also state that surveillance video “showed four males running past Mendoza and one subject shoot at the body.”

A witness told police that they met Mendoza and “additional acquaintances” in the parking lot of an apartment building at the corner of Bucknell Drive and Blueridge Avenue on Tuesday. The witness and the rest of the group were approached by Aguilar and three males, according to documents.

The witness told police that as Mendoza approached Aguilar, Aguilar took a handgun out of his waistband and shot Mendoza, according to documents. Aguilar and the three males fled.

The witness told police they later found Mendoza on Blueridge Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds and they called 911, documents state.

Aguilar was arrested on a warrant Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond.

Aguilar is due to appear in court on Sept. 10, according to court records. Attorney information was not listed on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

