Silver Spring pedestrian dies after being struck by a pickup truck in early June

A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck in Wheaton earlier this month has died, Montgomery County police said Friday.

Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca, 35, of Silver Spring, was walking across Gridley Road around 10 p.m. June 3 when a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado turning from Selfridge Road onto Gridley Road struck him, police said in a press release Friday.

Guatemalteca was taken to a hospital, where he was in intensive care until he died Wednesday, police said.

Police said Friday the crash remains under investigation.

The area where the crash happened is in a neighborhood just off of Veirs Mill Road.

There have been six fatal pedestrian crashes in Montgomery County this year and two involving cyclists.

