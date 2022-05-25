Silver Spring man’s death ruled a suicide, county police say

A man whose body was found Tuesday morning in a downtown Silver Spring home died by suicide, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of East West Highway around midnight Tuesday after getting a call for a “disturbance,” police said previously. When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead.

After the man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, foul play was ruled out, police said.

Police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the man’s death had been ruled a suicide. The department does not release the names of suicide victims, she wrote.

***

In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number is 800-273-8255 (TALK). The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741 (US), 686868 (Canada), or 85258 (UK).

Warning sides of suicide:

• Talking about wanting to die

• Looking for a way to kill oneself

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

• Talking about being a burden to others

• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

• Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

• Sleeping too little or too much

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

• Displaying extreme mood swings

If someone exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from medical or mental health professionals

Source: Reportingonsuicide.org; Montgomery County