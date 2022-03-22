Silver Spring man who was reported missing this month found dead in Laurel

Osman Hussam Osman, 22, of Silver Spring, was found dead in Laurel on Monday. Photo from Montgomery County police

A Silver Spring man who was reported missing this month has been found dead in Laurel, according to Montgomery County police.

Osman Hussam Osman, 22, was last seen on March 10 around 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mozart Drive, police said in a press release on March 11.

Police posted on Twitter on Monday that Osman was found dead in Laurel and that Laurel police were investigating his death. No foul play is suspected, Montgomery County police wrote.

Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill told Bethesda Beat that authorities found Osman on Monday morning in Laurel Lake, near Granville Gude Park.

Hamill said Osman’s body was taken to a medical examiner, who will determine the cause of death.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com.