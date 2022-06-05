Silver Spring man killed in ATV collision, county police say

File photo

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the death Friday of a Silver Spring man who was killed in an ATV collision on private property in the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road, according to police.

Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene in the Cloverly area of Silver Spring, according to a police press release. No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

According to police, 4th District officers responded at about 5:14 p.m. to the location for the report of a single-vehicle collision.

Detectives determined determined that Herbert was involved in a collision while on an ATV.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of death, according to the release.