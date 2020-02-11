Silver Spring man in hospital, was found unconscious during fire
Home had no working smoke alarms, Fire & Rescue spokesman said
A Silver Spring man has been in the hospital since Saturday when he was found unconscious during a fire in his home
Photo from Pete Piringer
A Silver Spring man has been in the hospital since Saturday after he was found unconscious during a fire in his home, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman said.
Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter Saturday that a man in the 200 block of Plymouth Street was taken to the hospital after firefighters received a call from a neighbor around 9:30 a.m.
Piringer wrote that the fire happened on the first floor and the man was found unconscious on the second floor of the home due to smoke inhalation.
The man, Piringer wrote on Saturday, was in critical condition. On Tuesday morning, Piringer told Bethesda Beat that the man was still in the hospital. He had no additional details.
Piringer said the fire on Saturday was quickly controlled, and the damage to the home was about $175,000. He said there were no working smoke alarms in the man’s house.
