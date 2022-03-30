Silver Spring man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal November crash in Kensington

A Silver Spring man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a November fatal crash in Kensington that killed a woman.

Gustavo Santos Campos, of Silver Spring, has been charged with criminally negligent manslaughter, negligent driving and failure to control speed in connection with a fatal crash Nov. 16, police said in a press release Wednesday.

Just before 3:50 p.m. that day, a black 2007 Toyota 4Runner was traveling east on Franklin Street and Santos Campos was driving north on Connecticut Avenue in a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma, police said. The 4Runner was crossing Connecticut Avenue when it was struck by Santos Campos, police said. The 4 Runner rolled over due to the crash.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue service personnel removed the driver of the 4Runner, and the passenger, 72-year-old Michaele Anne Belford, of Kensington, police said. Belford was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries on Nov. 17. The driver of the 4Runner was also taken to a hospital with injuries considered serious, police said.

Santos Campos was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Montgomery County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Santos Campos’ arrest on March 15, and it was served on March 18, police said Wednesday. Court records indicate that he was released on his own recognizance on March 18.

Michelle LaTorre, an attorney who represents Santos Campos, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not identify Santos Campos as the driver of the Tacoma at the time of the crash. Prior to July 2021, police identified surviving drivers involved in fatal crashes. However, the department’s current policy is to only identify surviving drivers when charges are filed.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com