Silver Spring man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her.

According to charging documents in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Anthony Medrano-Furcal, 22, refused to let his ex-girlfriend out of his vehicle Wednesday after they had an argument. The couple had arranged to meet to discuss the status of their relationship. They talked in Medrano-Furcal’s vehicle on Hardy Avenue, and as the victim was getting out, she dropped her phone on the floorboards, court documents say. Medrano-Furcal allegedly grabbed it and refused to give it back, and then drove off with the victim in the car. He would not stop to let her out of the car, despite her asking several times, court documents say.

The victim opened the passenger door while the car was in motion and “began to scream for help at other passing motorists,” according to the documents. While she yelled for help, Medrano-Furcal allegedly hit her several times.

A passerby noticed the victim yelling for help and followed Medrano-Furcal, who was driving “crazy,” to the parking lot of a Pearle Vision Center in Silver Spring, according to court documents.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle but did not have her phone. The witness helped her call the police.

A warrant was issued for Medrano-Furcal’s arrest Wednesday and he was arrested on Thursday, according to court records.

He was charged with kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Attorney information for Medrano-Furcal was not available in online court records as of Friday afternoon.

