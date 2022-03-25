Silver Spring man charged with distributing child pornography

A Silver Spring man has been charged with having and distributing child pornography, according to Maryland State Police.

Garrett Ronald Shaffer, 21, has been charged with eight counts of distribution of child pornography, police said in a press release on Friday.

In August, the Department of Homeland Security started investigating the possibility that Shaffer was distributing child pornography online, police said.

State, Montgomery County and federal authorities served a search warrant at Shaffer’s home around 6:15 a.m., police said. He was arrested at the scene.

Attorney information for Shaffer was not listed as of Friday morning.

