Silver Spring man charged with attempted murder of mother’s boyfriend

A Silver Spring man was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his mother’s boyfriend multiple times.

Seth Buggan, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to charging documents.

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a residence on Cloverwood Court in Gaithersburg for a report of a stabbing, the documents said. They found the victim in a parked vehicle in front of the address with “multiple” stab wounds to the head and one to the back.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was then transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for more intensive care, according to charging documents.

The victim told police that Buggan, his girlfriend’s son, had stabbed him.

When officers told the girlfriend that her boyfriend had said her son stabbed him, she said, “Yeah, that’s what he told me, too,” according to charging documents.

Buggan is being held without bond, according to online court records.

Attorney information for Buggan was not listed in online court records Monday.