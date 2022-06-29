Silver Spring man charged with attempted murder after argument over parking violation

Man accused of firing shot at employee who issued violation

A Silver Spring man was arrested on attempted murder charges this week after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of an employee of an apartment complex who put a parking violation notice on his vehicle.

On June 15, an employee of the Enclave Apartments placed a parking violation sticker on a vehicle. A short time later, the owner of the vehicle, Keith Mitchell, confronted her and “started an argument,” according to charging documents.

The employee asked him to leave the property; Mitchell, 26, responded by retrieving a gun from his car, according to court documents. He allegedly threatened the employee with the firearm and left the scene.

He later returned and allegedly fired one shot from the gun toward the employee, the documents state. The bullet missed, and Mitchell fled the scene, court records say. Charging documents list Mitchell’s address as an apartment at the Enclave complex.

A warrant was issued, and Mitchell was arrested on Tuesday, according to an online log of arrests by Montgomery County police. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Case information, including attorney information for Mitchell, was not available in online court records as of Wednesday morning.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com