 Silver Spring man accused of filming woman through window of her home
Faces five counts of violating Maryland’s ‘Peeping Tom’ law

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Mario Verhage

Photo via Montgomery County Police

A Silver Spring man was arrested last week after Montgomery County police say he surreptitiously watched a woman through the window of her home and recorded her with his cellphone multiple times in November.

Mario Verhage, 43, of the 8500 block of 16th Street, was arrested Jan. 15. Police say he looked into the window of the woman’s residence while she was “in various stages of undress.”

Police said he filmed the woman multiple times by placing his cellphone on the window when she was inside.

It was not clear whether Verhage and the woman lived near each other or knew each other. Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, declined to provide details about the location of the incidents to protect the victim.

Police announced Verhage’s arrest in a press release Tuesday afternoon and said they identified him as the perpetrator with help from the public. They arrested Verhage after obtaining a warrant.

Maryland’s court database states that Verhage is charged with five counts of violating Maryland’s “Peeping Tom” law and five counts of prurient intent. Both offenses relate to the visual surveillance of victims in private locations and are misdemeanors, according to the state’s criminal code.

The incidents happened between Nov. 18 and 25, according to court records.

No court date or attorney information was listed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan wrote in an email that Verhage has been released on bond and will appear in court at a later date.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

