 Shots fired inside La Villa Restaurant Bar & Grill in Gaithersburg on Monday
  • .2020
  • .Shots fired inside restaurant in Gaithersburg

Shots fired inside restaurant in Gaithersburg

No one was injured, police say

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Gaithersburg police said they are trying to figure out who fired shots inside a Mexican restaurant early Monday morning.

Police said they got a call for a shooting around 12:35 a.m. Monday at La Villa Restaurant Bar & Grill at 18701 N. Frederick Ave. After a fight in the bar area, someone pulled out a gun, pointed it around the bar and at the ceiling, and fired “several rounds,” police said in a press release.

Police said the shooter then left the restaurant with three others in a black four-door sedan.

Officer Dan Lane, a police spokesman, told Bethesda Beat on Monday that no one was injured in the shooting.

According to La Villa’s website, the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 301-258-6400.

 

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (13)

Housing Opportunities Commission moving to downtown Silver Spring

Commission to build new facility in place of parking lot

Small Bites: Denizens Brewing Company in Silver Spring broken into on Sunday

Plus: Starbucks temporarily closes one Bethesda store; Pop-up Poutine expanding to brick-and-mortar storefront in Rockville

Montgomery County reports no new COVID-19 deaths for five days

71 new cases in county reported Monday, after five out of six days with more than 100

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending