Shots fired inside restaurant in Gaithersburg
No one was injured, police say
Gaithersburg police said they are trying to figure out who fired shots inside a Mexican restaurant early Monday morning.
Police said they got a call for a shooting around 12:35 a.m. Monday at La Villa Restaurant Bar & Grill at 18701 N. Frederick Ave. After a fight in the bar area, someone pulled out a gun, pointed it around the bar and at the ceiling, and fired “several rounds,” police said in a press release.
Police said the shooter then left the restaurant with three others in a black four-door sedan.
Officer Dan Lane, a police spokesman, told Bethesda Beat on Monday that no one was injured in the shooting.
According to La Villa’s website, the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 301-258-6400.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com