Shots fired in downtown Silver Spring

Shots were fired in downtown Silver Spring early Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County police.

Police were called to the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near a parking garage for a report of shots fired, Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday. When officers got to the scene, they saw that multiple vehicles had been hit, she wrote.

No injuries were reported as of Monday morning, according to Durham.

Durham told Bethesda Beat in a phone interview Monday that police arrested a male following the shooting, but the arrest may have been for something “unrelated to the incident.” She did not have additional details.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and their still in the midst of it,” she said.

A spike in crime during the past year in downtown Silver Spring has been the subject of conversation among county officials, business owners and residents. It prompted a condominium association to send a letter to the county recently asking for more restrictions on downtown businesses.

