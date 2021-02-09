Sheriff’s office identifies deputy who fatally shot his attacker

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deputy sheriff who fatally shot a man attacking him over the weekend in Laytonsville. Police say the man used a large piece of wood to attack the deputy.

Sgt. Frank Pruitt, an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, shot 52-year-old Kevin Costlow on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday morning.

County Sheriff Darren Popkin said previously that a man almost drove into one car Saturday morning on Olney Laytonsville Road (Md. 108), and front-ended another. The driver then used a large piece of wood to try to attack the people in the car he had hit, Popkin said on Saturday.

Popkin said a deputy who happened to be driving in the area stopped, and the man attacked the deputy with the piece of wood around the head and neck.

The deputy tried to use a Taser to stop the attack, but couldn’t. The deputy then shot the man, Popkin said.

Police did not initially identify Costlow or Pruitt on Saturday.

Pruitt was taken to the hospital after the shooting for injuries considered not life-threatening. As of Tuesday, he was on paid administrative leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

The county police department’s Major Crimes Division is reviewing the shooting, and it will later be reviewed by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office as part of a mutual agreement between the two jurisdictions.

