County sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots man with a knife in Gaithersburg, authorities say

This story was updated at 8:10 p.m. on July 20, 2022 to add additional details

A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg after authorities say he came at them with a knife. The man was allegedly a fugitive and was being served a warrant, according to authorities.

Around 9:30 a.m., multiple officers from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant for a home invasion to a 35-year-old man at a townhome on Garth Terrace in Gaithersburg, an officer with the county sheriff’s office told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as U.S. marshals, also went to the scene.

The task force’s goal is to “locate and apprehend the most violent and dangerous fugitives” throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region, according to its website. It is made up of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

When officers talking to the man at the front door of a townhome tried to convince him to come outside, he refused, according to the sheriff’s office. The man then tried to leave the home through a window and came at a sheriff’s deputy with a knife.

Officers initially tried to use a Taser to subdue the man, but when they were unsuccessful a deputy shot him, according to the sheriff’s office. The man died at the scene.

The identity of the man who died had not been released as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI. An FBI spokesperson did not have additional comments Wednesday.

When a reporter asked neighbors who lived nearby if they knew anything about Wednesday’s shooting, they said they did not or were unaware of it because they had been at work.

The deputy who shot the man is an eight-year veteran with the county sheriff’s department, WTOP reported earlier Wednesday.

In 2021, there were five fatal shootings by law enforcement officers in Montgomery County. Of those cases, four resulted in the officers not being charged.

