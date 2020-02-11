 Several injured, one critically, in Kensington Fire
Several injured, one critically, in Kensington Fire

Cause undetermined

Several people were injured, one critically, in a shed fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kensington, authorities said.

When firefighters responded to an emergency call on Summit Avenue around 1 p.m., they found a “well-involved” shed fire, according to Twitter posts from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

One adult was taken to a hospital with priority one injuries, considered the most critical condition.

A second adult was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Piringer.

Firefighters remained on the scene as of 2 p.m., but the fire had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire had not been determined.

This story will be updated.

