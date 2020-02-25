‘Several’ dogs safe after Gaithersburg townhouse fire
Cause not immediately known
"Several" dogs were rescued from a townhouse that caught fire on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg.
Photos via Pete Piringer
Several dogs were located and rescued after a townhouse caught fire in Gaithersburg on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
At approximately 10:15 a.m., Montgomery County firefighters responded to a townhouse at 68 Oak Shade Road, where they found “heavy fire” conditions, Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
“Several” dogs were located and rescued from the home, Piringer wrote. He did not say if any animals were injured, but reported that local animal services officials were caring for the dogs.
Approximately 75 firefighters remained on the scene as of 11 a.m., but the blaze had been put out.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
This story will be updated.