Second man charged with robbing Bethesda jewelry store last month
Police have not found third accomplice
Photo via Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have charged another man in the Dec. 13 armed robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Bethesda. Three men, including one with a gun, stole more than $60,000 in jewelry, police said.
Police said in a press release on Wednesday that Anthony Maurice Starr, 49, of Southeast Washington, D.C., was one of the men who entered The Jewelry Exchange at 7747 Old Georgetown Road around 5:46 p.m. and took more than 100 pieces of jewelry.
Starr was identified as one of the culprits, police said, and was arrested at his home on a Montgomery County warrant charging him with armed robbery. He was in custody in the District of Columbia on Wednesday, pending extradition to the county.
On Dec. 31, police arrested 42-year-old Derrick Lamont Graham, of an unconfirmed address, also on an armed robbery charge. Graham was arrested on an unrelated charge in Arlington, Va and was set to be extradited to Montgomery County on a warrant.
There was no Montgomery County court record for either Starr or Graham Wednesday afternoon.
Police released surveillance video on Dec. 17 and asked for the public’s help in identifying the robbers. The video shows three men in hooded coats entering the store.
Later, two of the men are seen at the counter stuffing items into bags as a person behind the counter, whose face is blurred, hands them the items. The men are seen leaving the store.
Police said they are still searching for the third robber. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 240-773-5100.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com