This story was updated at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022, to add more details.

Montgomery County police have charged a Rockville man with stabbing a T-Mobile employee to death in Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg last week.

Trenton Flowers-Jackson, 25, is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado to death on Feb. 21, police said in a press release.

Officers got a call at around 11 a.m. that day that there had been a stabbing and found Maldonado with multiple stab wounds, police said.

According to charging documents, multiple officers tried to save Maldonado’s life and when one asked him who stabbed him, Maldonado answered, “Maybe a guy named Trent.”

Maldonado was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the Metro by T-Mobile store, where Maldonado was working, and saw Flowers-Jackson enter “without provocation” and begin stabbing Maldonado, according to charging documents.

Maldonado tried to run away as Flowers-Jackson kept stabbing him, and at one point, Flowers-Jackson dropped “what appeared to be a hammer” on the floor, charging documents state. Flowers-Jackson picked up the object and ran through the mall, police said.

A female employee at the T-Mobile store told police Flowers-Jackson had been there the day before and that he had asked her if she worked alone before leaving, according to charging documents. Maldonado had allegedly been at the store that day a few minutes before Flowers-Jackson was there.

Police found that Maldonado had multiple contacts named “Trenton Flowers” on Facebook and identified Flowers-Jackson as the suspect based on photos from his Facebook profiles and a Motor Vehicle Administration photo, according to charging documents.

Three days after the stabbing, police spoke with a friend of Maldonado who said they would often spend time with Maldonado and Trent, according to charging documents.

The friend told detectives that Trent accused him of breaking into his computer once, and they stopped talking after that. The friend also told police he spoke with Maldonado two or three weeks before the stabbing and Maldonado mentioned that Trent had accused the friend of breaking into his computer, charging documents state.

The friend said he had footage of the stabbing and told detectives that the suspect “walked exactly like Trent,” according to charging documents.

Police later found that Flowers-Jackson’s mother had called police for a welfare check on her son Jan. 12 after he was “showing signs of psychosis, hearing voices and believes he is outside of his body and having delusions,” charging documents state.

Flowers-Jackson also allegedly had a “history of violence,” according to police.

Flowers-Jackson called police Feb. 12 and said his computer was hacked and that someone was stalking him, according to charging documents. Police said there were “additional comments on the call” stating that Flowers-Jackson had weapons, including a knife.

Police said they spoke to Flowers-Jackson’s supervisor at Shady Grove Hospital, who told detectives that Flowers-Jackson sent a text message that day that he wouldn’t be coming to work.

Flowers-Jackson was arrested on a warrant Saturday and charged with first-degree murder, police said. He was being held without bond after a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon was waived. Attorney information was not listed Monday.

