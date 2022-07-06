Rockville man charged with sexually abusing boy in early 1980s

A Rockville man has been charged with sexually abusing a boy nearly 40 years ago, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.

David Wayne Brown, now 70, of Rockville is accused of sexually abusing a boy when the alleged victim was a minor between 1981 and 1983, police said in a press release.

Police said that during that period, the victim was around 11 years old and was babysitting for Brown, who was around 29. The abuse occurred in the areas of Vandalia Drive in Rockville and Homecrest Road in Silver Spring, police said.

Police spokeswoman Shiera Goff told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the sexual abuse was not reported to police at the time.

“For a variety of reasons, victims choose not to report at the time, but they can come forward whenever they want, and our detectives will investigate,” she said.

Goff said detectives began investigating after the incidents were reported to police in 2021.

On July 1, police obtained a warrant for Brown’s arrest, charging him with second- and third-degree sex offenses, police said. He was arrested and released on an unsecured personal bond.

No attorney information for Brown was listed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

