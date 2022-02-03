Rockville man charged with sex trafficking

A Rockville man arrested last week has been charged with sex trafficking and prostitution, police said.

In a press release on Thursday, police said 32-year-old Ernest Wilkerson was arrested on Jan. 27 following a month-long investigation. The investigation began in December after a woman told police she had been sex trafficked by Wilkerson in October, police said.

Wilkerson was arrested on Heartsfield Road in Silver Spring when he “attempted to pick up a trafficking victim in his red 2009 Cadillac DTS, with the intent to take her to a hotel to meet with individuals for the purpose of sexual exploitation,” the police press release said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 27 and served on Jan. 28, court records show.

Wilkerson is charged with three misdemeanor sex trafficking charges and two charges related to prostitution, according to online court records. He is being held without bond.

No additional information was immediately available on Thursday.