 Rockville man charged with raping woman he met on Jewish dating service
  • .2020
  • .Rockville man charged with raping woman he met on Jewish dating service

Rockville man charged with raping woman he met on Jewish dating service

Accused of attack at his home

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Untitled design (12)

William Gelfeld

Via Montgomery County Police

A Rockville man was charged this week with raping a woman who he met on an online dating service.

William Gelfeld, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and is being held without bond, according to Montgomery County police.

He is accused of meeting a woman on Jdate, a dating service for Jewish people. Gelfeld allegedly met the victim at his residence on Overlea Drive in Rockville, where he sexually assaulted her, according to a police press release.

The victim told police Gelfeld “put his hand around her throat and that she found it hard to breathe,” the press release says.

Gelfeld was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28. Attorney information for Gelfeld was not immediately available.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Intruder resized

Police investigating burglary at Bethesda home care provider

Video shows male wearing winter hat, coat walking through office door
Male break-ins

Three men, one boy accused of burglary attempt in Silver Spring

BB gun, marijuana were found in their car, police said
Untitled design (22)

Bus driver replaced after parents complain about treatment of students

Parents say video clips are evidence of anger, yelling

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested