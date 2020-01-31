Rockville man charged with raping woman he met on Jewish dating service
Accused of attack at his home
William Gelfeld
Via Montgomery County Police
A Rockville man was charged this week with raping a woman who he met on an online dating service.
William Gelfeld, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and is being held without bond, according to Montgomery County police.
He is accused of meeting a woman on Jdate, a dating service for Jewish people. Gelfeld allegedly met the victim at his residence on Overlea Drive in Rockville, where he sexually assaulted her, according to a police press release.
The victim told police Gelfeld “put his hand around her throat and that she found it hard to breathe,” the press release says.
Gelfeld was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28. Attorney information for Gelfeld was not immediately available.
