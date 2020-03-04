Rockville man charged with impersonating officer
He tried to stop a vehicle on shoulder of ICC, police say
Yerko Pallominy-Arce
Photo from Montgomery County police
A Rockville man impersonated a police officer by using flashing lights on his car to pull over a vehicle on the Inter-County Connector, police said.
Yerko Pallominy-Arce, 30, of Upper Rock Circle was driving an orange Toyota Scion with flashing red and blue lights on the ICC on Feb. 22, according to officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, who were following him.
Police said Pallominy-Arce activated his lights and pulled over a vehicle on the shoulder, pretending to conduct a traffic stop. Department of National Resources Officers investigated the incident and charged Pallominy-Arce with impersonating a police officer.
Montgomery County police announced Pallominy-Arce’s arrest in a news release Wednesday.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said in an interview that although the Department of Natural Resources made the arrest, county police are asking others who Pallominy-Arce might have pulled over to contact them at 240-773-5958.
“We’re looking to see if there are any other victims out there,” he said.
Pallominy-Arce is due in County District Court on March 31, according to state court records. Attorney information was not listed Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com