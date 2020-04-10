 Rockville man accused of spray painting swastikas on synagogue
Vandalism happened last month

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Photo from Montgomery County police

A man has been charged with spray painting swastikas on a Rockville synagogue last month, Montgomery County police say.

Andrew Lemond Costas, 28, of Rockville, drew swastikas and wrote an ethnic slur on the outside of the building of Tikvat Israel Congregation on March 28, police said.

Police said in a press release Friday that officers arrested Costas around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and charged him with malicious destruction of property and defacing religious property.

Police previously released surveillance video of someone defacing  the synagogue earlier this month and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police said they issued a warrant for Costas’ arrest after receiving multiple tips.

Attorney information for him was not listed in the state’s court database as of Friday morning.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

