Rockville man accused of robbing woman near King Farm ATM
Couple spotted him outside another bank 10 days after reported robbery
Matthew Chait
Photo courtesy of Rockville police
Rockville police have charged a man with robbing a woman near the Wells Fargo ATM in the King Farm development.
Police said they arrested him when he was seen outside another bank 10 days after the reported robbery.
Matthew L. Chait, 37, of Elmcroft Court, is accused of robbing a woman while armed near the ATM outside the Wells Fargo bank at 404 King Farm Blvd. on Jan. 21. The victim was using the ATM, police said.
Sgt. Bill Nieberding, a department spokesman, said on Wednesday that police got the call around 2:23 p.m. He said Chait took about $40 from the woman while she was trying to deposit it into the ATM.
Police posted on Facebook after the robbery that the robber was a white male wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie.
Police said that on Jan. 31, a couple saw someone near the Capitol One Bank at 802 Pleasant Drive who was “acting suspiciously” and matched Chait’s description.
The two banks are in the King Farm development, down the street from each other.
Police said Chait had a BB gun and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested on Friday. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft of less than $100.
Chait is due in Montgomery County District Court Feb. 28, according to state court records. No attorney information was listed Wednesday.
Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to call them at 240-314-8938.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com