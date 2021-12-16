This story was updated at 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, to include the fact that the boy who was injured is a student at Seneca Valley High School

A 15-year-old boy was injured Wednesday evening in an apparent shooting in Montgomery Village, Montgomery County police say.

Officers were called to the 18800 block of Walkers Choice Road around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Casandra Durham wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Thursday. Police found a 15-year-old boy with a “suspected” gunshot wound on his chest, she wrote.

Durham did not provide additional details about what happened.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening, according to Durham. As of Thursday morning he was in stable condition.

Chris Cram, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, and Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for the police department, said Thursday that the 15-year-old was a student at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown.

As of Thursday morning no arrests had been made and it was being investigated as an “isolated event,” according to Durham.

The area where the boy was found is in a residential community just off of Montgomery Village Avenue.

