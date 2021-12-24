Remains found in April were of Silver Spring woman missing since 2018

Human skeletal remains found in the White Oak area in April have been identified as a Silver Spring woman who disappeared in 2018, police said.

Montgomery County police said in a press release on Friday that the remains have been confirmed to be from Brenda Lee Hopkins, who lived in the 11700 block of Eden Road.

Hopkins was 68 when she was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2018.

Her sister, who lived with her, reported at the time that she last saw Hopkins on Aug. 8, 2018, but that account was not confirmed, police have said.

Police said in 2020, when they issued a new public appeal for help in finding Hopkins, that they had confirmed that numerous people had most recently seen Hopkins outside her home on July 12, 2018, when she attended a funeral.

Hopkins’ family has said she had memory loss at the time of her disappearance. She might have had Alzheimer’s disease, police said Friday.

Hopkins often walked from her home to the White Oak Shopping Center at 11200 New Hampshire Ave.

Police said in Friday’s news release that human skeletal remains were found on April 15 in a small wooded area near U.S. 29 and New Hampshire Avenue.

The remains were sent for a DNA analysis. Police said the department’s Cold Case, Missing Persons Section has received confirmation of Hopkins’ identity.