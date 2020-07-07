Red Line Metro train derails at Silver Spring station
There were no injuries, Fire & Rescue official said
A Red Line Metro train derailed Tuesday morning at the Silver Spring station
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A Red Line Metro train derailed at the Silver Spring station Tuesday morning.
The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an agency that oversees safety of the public transit system, wrote in a statement Tuesday that the second car on an 8-car-train derailed around 11:20 a.m.
Initial findings, the agency stated, are that the train passed a red signal before it derailed and the first car of the train entered a side track, but the second car kept moving on the main track. The wheels of the second car derailed, and the second car struck the first car.
The operator and 32 passengers were on the train, the safety commission said.
The agency wrote that experts went to the scene to note observations and take stock of damage to the infrastructure as part of an investigation.
WMSC experts are on scene at Silver Spring (with social distancing protocols) where at least one car of a #WMATA Red Line train toward Glenmont derailed around 11:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/1VMelFE122
— Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) July 7, 2020
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter that first responders were called to the scene when a car on an outbound train “jumped” the track at a low speed.
Most of the passengers evacuated the train, except for one passenger and one operator, he wrote.
Piringer wrote there were no injuries. Both Montgomery County and Metro first responders were at the scene.
In a video posted to Twitter, Piringer said the passenger and the operator had to be rescued because the doors on the car that derailed had “jammed shut.”
Piringer said in the video that Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road had been shut down at the time of the derailment.
As of 3:40 p.m., rail service between Takoma and Wheaton was suspended according to the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (WMATA) website.
