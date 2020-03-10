Public safety awards postponed due to coronavirus
Montgomery County Chamber event typically draws more than 1,200 people
The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual public safety awards luncheon, originally scheduled for Friday, due to the spread of the coronavirus throughout the greater Washington region
The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced that it is postponing its annual public safety awards luncheon due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease. The luncheon had been scheduled for Friday in North Bethesda.
The annual event honors emergency service personnel from various public safety agencies in Montgomery County. More than 30 personnel were slated to be honored at this year’s event Chamber President and CEO Gigi Godwin told Bethesda Beat Tuesday afternoon.
Godwin said the accelerated pace of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montgomery County and throughout the region led the chamber to postpone the luncheon. She said she made the decision after speaking to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, Fire Chief Scott Goldstein and Sheriff Darren Popkin.
“We had been in touch with them at the end of last week, and we were thinking, ‘Well, nothing much seems to be happening [with the coronavirus],’” Godwin said.
But things changed over the weekend, Godwin said, when several Washington-area residents tested positive for the virus.
Gov. Larry Hogan, late Tuesday afternoon, announced that a fifth Montgomery County resident had tested positive for coronavirus disease. Nine Marylanders have now tested positive for the disease.
Between Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, around 20 people that have tested positive for the disease, multiple media outlets have reported.
Godwin said guidance from public officials to avoid large gatherings, combined with the fact that first responders and their families are at the event, factored into the chamber’s decision.
“If someone comes and they don’t know they’ve got it [coronavirus], it could be putting that [public safety] community at risk,” she said.
Godwin said people from across the D.C. region typically attend the event, which usually draws about 1,200 people.
“Look at the composition of our community. It’s the health care community, the schools, all of our education partners, all of our health partners. Lots of businesses who are employers. And across every possible industry. All of it’s important, but we were particularly concerned about putting our first responders at risk,” she said.
Godwin said the event will be rescheduled, but she doesn’t know the makeup date yet because the chamber must coordinate with the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.
Other institutions around the region began to take additional precautions on Tuesday with the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
Jay Perman, chancellor of the multicampus University System of Maryland, issued a statement advising students to stay off campus for two weeks following the end of spring break on March 22. Universities, Perman said, should prepare to deliver instruction remotely.
American University in D.C. also announced on Tuesday that its students would learn online following the end of spring break on March 18 until the first week in April.
As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Montgomery County schools were staying open, school system spokesman Derek Turner wrote in an email.
