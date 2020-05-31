Protesters gather on Germantown Road to speak out about death of man in Minneapolis
Police didn’t see any local protests on Saturday, when they were tense in many U.S. cities
Protesters sit in the road in Germantown on Sunday.
Photos by Dan Schere
Dozens of protesters took to a main road in Germantown on Sunday to call for justice after a white police officer was charged with killing a black man in Minnesota.
Traffic on a stretch of Germantown Road was blocked in both directions Saturday afternoon as protesters gathered, holding signs and chanting “No justice! No peace!”
There have been protests in D.C. and cities around the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man. He died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground for several minutes and pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, even though Floyd was saying he could not breathe.
Police have said they were responding to a 911 call reporting that someone used a fake $20 bill to buy something at a store.
Chauvin’s actions were captured on video by a bystander. He has been charged with murder and manslaughter.
Protests bubbled over in some cities this weekend, leading to businesses and vehicles being damaged.
As the Germantown protest developed on Sunday, police closed Germantown Road between Aircraft Drive and Crystal Rock Drive. At one point, protesters sat in a line across the road with their signs.
Earlier Sunday, Montgomery County police said they had not heard any reports of protests in the county on Saturday, but they were prepared if there were any.
Capt. Tom Jordan wrote in an email on Sunday that police are “monitoring events happening across the country and nearby.”
“We have police resources available in the event that a protest or demonstrations occur within Montgomery County. We have a Special Events Response Team available in the event anything happens within the County,” he wrote.
Second District Commander Sean Gagen, whose patrol area includes Chevy Chase, Bethesda and Potomac, said in an interview Sunday that he didn’t know of any planned protests in his territory, but the department is “gathering information every day” on whether there might be protests and sharing it with each district commander.
“My plan for the Second District is we’re going to be increasing our presence throughout the commercial business districts, down along Friendship Heights, Chevy Chase and the D.C. line and throughout the Bethesda central business district,” he said.
Gagen said Saks Fifth Avenue at 5555 Wisconsin Ave. in Friendship Heights was damaged on Saturday, but he couldn’t confirm it was connected to protests or rioting in D.C.
“I think it’s too soon to try to link it to the rioting and looting in D.C., but that’s something we’re looking into,” he said.
Gagen didn’t know what time officers responded to the scene. He said when police got there, “multiple vehicles” were leaving and headed into D.C. He said police are investigating the damage as a commercial burglary, but aren’t sure if anything was taken.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have released statements in the last week expressing anger over Floyd’s death, including Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones.
“The acts of these officers in Minneapolis are not representative of our profession and they are certainly not representative of the values of our department as a whole,” Jones wrote in a statement, WJLA reported.
Rockville Police Chief Victor Brito also condemned the killing of Floyd in a statement and said he is concerned about the possible breakdown of police-community relations.
“RCPD has worked tirelessly and will continue to build and maintain trust and partnership with our community. Although the incident did not happen locally, we are well aware that it can and will damage the relationships between law enforcement and communities across the country,” he said in a statement.
He also said: “We are situationally aware of what is occurring locally and nationally and are continuing to exercise the positive communication and community policing engagement we are known for.”
