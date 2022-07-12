Prince George’s County man charged with series of burglaries in downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County police have arrested a Prince George’s County man in connection with a series of burglaries at food businesses in downtown Silver Spring, as well as the theft of a delivery vehicle.

Curtis Gipson, 18, of Suitland, is charged with stealing money and property from Whole Foods Market on Wayne Avenue, Cava on Fenton Street, Chipotle and Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Ellsworth Drive police said in a press release. The burglaries occurred between May 19 and July 6, police said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. July 6, officers responded to a crash on University Boulevard involving a Chick-Fil-A delivery vehicle, police said. Gipson and two people were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Detectives later determined that Gipson forced his way into a Chick-Fil-A on Fenton Street, stole the key to the vehicle and stole the vehicle. Gipson also stole money and property from Denizen’s Brewing Co. on East West Highway and Orangetheory Fitness on Fenton Street, police said. It was not clear when the thefts at Denizen’s and Orangetheory occurred.

Gipson was arrested and charged with auto theft and burglary-related offenses, police said. He is being held without bond.

