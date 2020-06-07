 Potomac man killed in crash
  • .2020
SUV went off the road in Germantown

Bethesda Beat Staff
Published:
A Potomac man was killed when his SUV went off the road in Germantown on Saturday and hit a tree, police said.

Montgomery County police said in a press release that Steven Daniel Wolfe, 58, of Belmart Road, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 20400 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway, which is near Germantown Road and Interstate 270.

Police said Wolfe was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox south on Seneca Meadows Parkway when it went off the road and hit a tree. He was alone in the vehicle.

Police officers and fire and rescue workers were called to the scene at about 7:35 a.m.

The police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating what happened. Police have asked anyone with information about the crash to call 240-773-6620.

