Potomac man killed in crash
SUV went off the road in Germantown
A Potomac man was killed when his SUV went off the road in Germantown on Saturday and hit a tree, police said.
Montgomery County police said in a press release that Steven Daniel Wolfe, 58, of Belmart Road, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the 20400 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway, which is near Germantown Road and Interstate 270.
Police said Wolfe was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox south on Seneca Meadows Parkway when it went off the road and hit a tree. He was alone in the vehicle.
Police officers and fire and rescue workers were called to the scene at about 7:35 a.m.
The police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating what happened. Police have asked anyone with information about the crash to call 240-773-6620.