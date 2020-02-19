 Poolesville acupuncturist accused of inappropriately touching patient last year
  2020
Montgomery County police said woman reported incident this month

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

The owner of a Poolesville acupuncture business has been charged with inappropriately touching a patient during an appointment last August, Montgomery County police said Wednesday morning.

Police said Sang Kim, 50, who owns Acupuncture Cure at 20010 Fisher Ave. in Poolesville, told a female patient during the appointment to take off her clothing, except for her underwear, and to put on a medical gown that opened in the front.

Police said Kim touched the woman inappropriately and without consent while she was on an exam table.

State court records indicate that the alleged incident happened on Aug. 29.

The victim reported the incident to police this month, the department wrote in a press release Wednesday morning. Detectives interviewed Kim on Saturday and he was charged with fourth-degree sexual offense on Sunday through a district court summons.

Court records on Wednesday morning did not indicate when Kim would appear in court. Attorney information was not listed Wednesday.

A phone message left at Acupuncture Cure seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda Beat Trending






