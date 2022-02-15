Police take person into custody following ‘domestic-related event’ at Holton-Arms School

File image

A person was taken into custody following a “domestic-related event” at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County police.

The dispute involved a contractor, according to a school official.

Officers got a call for a “domestic-related event” around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of River Road, according to police spokeswoman Lauren Ivey. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown, she wrote in an email.

Police did not say if the person taken into custody has been charged.

Although the school is no longer on lockdown, the investigation is ongoing, she wrote.

Jane Heeter, a spokeswoman for the school, wrote in an email Tuesday that the dispute involved a contractor.

“Emergency personnel responded and the situation is resolved. There was no threat to students and everyone is safe,” she wrote.

Heeter told Bethesda Beat that the dispute occurred outside.

