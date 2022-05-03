Police seeking help in finding females involved in assault at Westfield Wheaton mall

Montgomery County police have released surveillance footage of two females whom they believe were involved in an assault at Westfield Wheaton mall last month and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Officers were called the mall on Veirs Mill Road around 8 p.m. April 15 for a reported assault, police said in a press release Monday. Detectives determined that the two attackers approached another female, pushed her to the ground and then kicked her in the face. One of the attackers allegedly sprayed bleach in the victim’s eyes before running away, police said.

Police did not include additional information about where in the mall the attack occurred, or whether the victim knew the attackers.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage that shows two females walking through a Metro station. Both are wearing blue jeans and black hooded sweatshirts. One of them has a white purse.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com