 Police say woman, friend were getting tattoos at man’s apartment when he sexually assaulted her
Woman says assault happened when her friend left the room

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police say a woman and her friend were getting tattoos at a man’s apartment in Gaithersburg on the day he sexually assaulted her.

Corey Antonio DeVaul, 28, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on July 11 during her visit.

According to charging documents, the woman’s friend first contacted DeVaul and made an appointment to get a tattoo.

The woman and her friend went to DeVaul’s apartment around 8 p.m. on July 11, documents state. DeVaul first gave the friend a tattoo on her neck, then talked with the woman about getting a tattoo on her back.

Documents state that the woman was sitting on a chair facing away from DeVaul and pulled the back of her shirt up. When DeVaul brushed up against her rear end, the friend asked him why he was so close to her and he backed up, police said.

Documents state that after the friend briefly left the room, DeVaul started drawing the outline of the tattoo on the woman’s back. He then reached under her clothes and touched her breast before pulling down her pants. Police said DeVaul then pulled down his pants.

Police said the woman told them DeVaul then sexually assaulted her before she pushed him away and left the apartment with her friend.

After calling 911, police said, the woman went to a hospital for a forensic exam. Later, when talking to detectives and seeing DeVaul’s driver’s license, she identified him as the man who assaulted her, police said.

DeVaul has been charged with one count each of attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault. He is due to appear in court Sept. 4.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

