Police say Prince George’s County man was killed in Silver Spring crash

Montgomery County police have identified a Prince George’s County man who was killed in a pedestrian crash Monday night in Silver Spring.

Moges Alemnew Webete, 70, of Adelphi, was crossing the southbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue near the intersection with Elton Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday night, police said in a press release on Wednesday.

He was struck by someone driving a gray 2014 Toyota Camry traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue, police said.

Webete was declared dead at the scene despite attempts by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews to save his life, police said.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene, police said.

The fatal crash in Silver Spring occurred slightly less than an hour before another fatal pedestrian crash in Wheaton Monday night.

