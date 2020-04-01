Police say officers talked male down from top of Silver Spring building
Conversation lasted about 90 minutes
Montgomery County police said officers persuaded a male to come down from the top of a Silver Spring building early Saturday.
At first, the male was on the seventh level of a parking garage, police said in a press release.
Someone who works in security for the garage called 911 at about 12:10 a.m. The caller reported a male sitting on the ledge.
As police were on their way, they learned that the male left the garage when security personnel approached him, the press release said. Police did not identify the male or give other details about him.
Police got a description of the male from a security guard, and checked other parking garages.
An officer checking the garage at 921 Wayne Ave. found the male sitting on the ledge on the seventh, or top, floor.
The officer approached the male, who jumped about three feet onto the roof of a connecting building in the 8500 block of Fenton Street. He stood on the ledge of the building, facing Fenton Street, the press release said.
Four officers followed the male onto the roof to speak with him. A Third District officer, who knew the man from previous interactions, and a crisis negotiation officer talked to the male for about 90 minutes before he agreed to come off the ledge.
Police said the male was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.