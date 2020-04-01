 Police say officers talked male down from top of Silver Spring building
  • .2020
  • .Police say officers talked male down from top of Silver Spring building

Police say officers talked male down from top of Silver Spring building

Conversation lasted about 90 minutes

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

Montgomery County police said officers persuaded a male to come down from the top of a Silver Spring building early Saturday.

At first, the male was on the seventh level of a parking garage, police said in a press release.

Someone who works in security for the garage called 911 at about 12:10 a.m. The caller reported a male sitting on the ledge.

As police were on their way, they learned that the male left the garage when security personnel approached him, the press release said. Police did not identify the male or give other details about him.

Police got a description of the male from a security guard, and checked other parking garages.

An officer checking the garage at 921 Wayne Ave. found the male sitting on the ledge on the seventh, or top, floor.

The officer approached the male, who jumped about three feet onto the roof of a connecting building in the 8500 block of Fenton Street. He stood on the ledge of the building, facing Fenton Street, the press release said.

Four officers followed the male onto the roof to speak with him. A Third District officer, who knew the man from previous interactions, and a crisis negotiation officer talked to the male for about 90 minutes before he agreed to come off the ledge.

Police said the male was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County giving hospitals $10 million for supplies, construction costs

$250,000 more to help pay for hotel rooms for hospital staff, first responders

Council approves $20 million relief fund to give small businesses, nonprofits grants

Separate $6 million will help families, nonprofits

County doesn’t know when it will receive more coronavirus tests, health officer says

Surge of cases expected over next several weeks

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Associate Oral Historian |

American Institute of Physics

Graphics LAN Administrator/Engineer |

CBS News

Barrie Camp Summer Employment |

Barrie Camp

Production Coordinator |

Walker & Dunlop

Buyer |

hhmi

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

User Experience Designer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Office Services Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending