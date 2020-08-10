Police say man, woman were shot during Silver Spring robbery
Victims were in vehicle in New Hampshire Estates area when robber approached
Montgomery County police said the person who shot a man and a woman in Silver Spring Saturday night also robbed them.
Police wrote on Twitter Saturday that they received a call from a hospital around 8:50 p.m. that a man and a woman had been shot in the area, but did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the shooting. Police said the victims had injuries considered not life-threatening.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat on Monday that the victims told detectives they were inside a vehicle on Quebec Terrace when a person approached and demanded property. The robber and shot into the vehicle, hitting the victims.
Innocenti said the shooter took the victims’ property and fled.
“Right now, we’re investigating it as a robbery,” she said.
Innocenti said police are investigating whether the shooter knew the victims. She said the two victims knew each other, but she didn’t know the connection.
She said the victims had injuries considered not life-threatening, but did not have additional details. She declined to say whether they had been released from the hospital.
Innocenti said police learned of the information about the shooting based on interviews with the victims. She wasn’t sure whether the interviews took place at the hospital.
