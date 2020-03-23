 Police say man was shot in Wheaton
Shooting ‘does not appear to be random’

By Dan Schere
A man was shot and injured Sunday night in Wheaton, Montgomery County police wrote on Twitter Monday.

Police wrote that the man was shot just before 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Elkin Street. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, they said.

The area is near the Pembridge Square Apartments.

Police wrote that the shooting “does not appear to be random in nature.” They gave no additional details.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

