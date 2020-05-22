 Police say man found with gunshot wound in Germantown
Shooting not considered ‘random’

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

A man was found with a gunshot wound in Germantown on Wednesday night, Montgomery County police said in a press release on Friday.

Officers found the 29-year-old man at about 11 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road, the press release said.

The man, whose name and hometown were not released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be “random.” They did not provide other details.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them 240-773-6237.

People may leave an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-8477 or at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/pol/howdoI/crime-solvers.html. Crime Solvers might pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

