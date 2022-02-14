Police say man died last month after Gaithersburg vehicle crash

Montgomery County police say a man died a day after two vehicles crashed in Gaithersburg last month.

Police and Fire & Rescue Service members responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Watkins Mill Road and Crested Iris Drive around 2 p.m. on Jan. 8, police said in a press release on Monday.

Drivers refused medical care at the scene, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m. that day, Fire & Rescue got a call for an unresponsive person in the 19300 block of Montgomery Village Avenue, police said. The man — 44-year-old Edwin Portillo of Gaithersburg — was pronounced dead on Jan. 9, police said.

Detectives determined that Portillo was “involved” in the crash that happened earlier in the day. Police did not provide information about the circumstances leading up to the crash, the vehicles involved, and whether Portillo was one of the drivers.

It was unclear why police announced the death more than a month after it happened.

Police said in Monday’s press release that the department’s Homicide Division initially investigated Portillo’s death as a “sudden death,” but it was later determined that he died in a vehicle crash, and the investigation was transferred to the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Police did not provide information about what led detectives to initially think his death was a homicide or how detectives to determine he died from a crash.

Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, when reached by phone on Monday, asked a Bethesda Beat reporter to email follow-up questions.

The area where the crash happened earlier in the day on Jan. 8 is about a mile from the location where Portillo was found unresponsive.

